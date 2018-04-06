Three men in Migos' entourage facing drug charges, police say

A total of 34 victims were affected with a loss of roughly $64,000.More >>
A total of 34 victims were affected with a loss of roughly $64,000.More >>
Detectives say 29-year-old Mathew English is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle but has not yet been located.More >>
Detectives say 29-year-old Mathew English is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle but has not yet been located.More >>
On March 15, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received information from detectives in Citrus County, Florida about child abuse that happened between Feb. 25 and March 7.More >>
On March 15, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received information from detectives in Citrus County, Florida about child abuse that happened between Feb. 25 and March 7.More >>
The wreck happened around 1:37 p.m. in the 500 block of Pete Brittain Road.More >>
The wreck happened around 1:37 p.m. in the 500 block of Pete Brittain Road.More >>
The wreck happened near Heckle Boulevard, closing the area between Cherry Road and Main Street for a time.More >>
The wreck happened near Heckle Boulevard, closing the area between Cherry Road and Main Street for a time.More >>