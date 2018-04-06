Three men in Migos' entourage facing drug charges, police say

Three men are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Watauga County Thursday night.

According to Boone police, officers who were working security at the Migos concert at the George M. Holmes Convocation Center at Appalachian State University reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the band's vehicle as they left the venue.

Officers then stopped the vehicle on NC Highway 105 and conducted a search, police say. Officers said they seized 420 grams of marijuana, 26 ounces of codeine and Xanax from the band's vehicle.

Jharon Ahmad Murphy, 26, Daryl Irvon McPherson, 25, Dominic Kevin Spigner, 26, were each charged with drug possession. McPherson and Spigner were each issued citations.

None of the guys who were charged are members of the band.

Additional charges are possible, police say.

