Suspect, 16, charged in deadly high speed crash

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow. Today is Friday, April 6. Here is a look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning.

A 16-year old driver has been charged for a deadly high speed crash that happened on Patrick Road in Gaston County. An elderly man was killed. The teenager is facing serious charges. WBTV's Kristi O'Connor has a live report detailing what was described by one witness as a violent accident.

A tearful victim impact testimony from the mother of the woman who was stalked and murdered by her neighbor in Steele Creek. Murderer Matthew Benner sat motionless as the Amanda Strous' mother spoke. We're going to let you hear some of what was said. WBTV's Caroline Hicks will have that story at 5 a.m.

President Donald Trump is responding to Stormy Daniel's claims. He says he was NOT aware of a payment made by his attorney to secure her silence.

We were told Charlotte wasn't on the short list of cities getting the second Amazon headquarters because we didn't have enough tech workers. But this morning--we're hearing a different reason.

The sudden closure of the Dean and Deluca location in SouthPark has taken a new twist. The top executive with the company now says all Charlotte locations are closing. We'll tell you what the company says about why.

WEATHER CHANGES: Cool again to start today but it will warm nicely. Tomorrow is a First Alert Day. Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases has the timing of the rainfall so you can adjust your weekend plans accordingly.

Tune in now!

Christine