One killed in three-vehicle wreck in Chester County

One person was killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Chester County Thursday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck happened on Interstate 77 northbound near mile marker 57 around 7:40 p.m. Troopers said the driver of a 2014 Ford was heading north on I-77 and then reportedly sideswiped the driver of a 2011 Volvo tractor-trailer.

The Ford driver then ran off the right side of the road, crossed back over the median and struck a third vehicle head-on, troopers said.

A passenger in the Ford was killed at the scene, according to troopers.

Troopers say charges are pending. The victim's name was not released.

No other details were released.

