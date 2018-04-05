Dean and Deluca: Here's what's up with all three locations

A gourmet-food era came to an end in Charlotte on Thursday when the final two locations of Dean & Deluca closed.

A person identified as store manager at the uptown location, 210 S. Tryon St., confirmed that it would be closed for good at 2 p.m. and that the location at Stonecrest at Piper Glen was permanently closed as well. He wouldn't give his name, and said he couldn't comment further on the future of the stores in Charlotte.

Meanwhile, at the flagship location at Phillips Place on Fairview Road on Wednesday night, cars were still pulling up and people were peeking in the windows, trying to see any sign of activity. A group of teen boys rushed up to the doors, pointing at the paper sign stating that the store, once a popular spot for everything from coffee to salads and high-end food brands, had been closed for defaulting on the lease.

What happens next for the chain is unclear. Jee Park, a spokesperson for Magrino Public Relations, which represents Dean & Deluca's corporate offices, suggested to The Observer on Wednesday that legal action might be taken over the closing of the store.

But it isn't the first time the chain has been in business news lately. The New York Post reported in November that the company was pulling back on expansion plans to focus on its existing stores. The company, originally based in Manhattan, was bought by a Thai company, Pace Development, in 2014.

The Charlotte stores, including the Dean & Deluca Wine Bar and the two satellite locations, are the only locations in the Southeast. In addition to four locations in New York, there also are locations in Georgetown in Washington; Leawood, Kansas; St. Helena, Calif.; and Hawaii.