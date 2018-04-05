Man injured after being shot in the face in Monroe

A man was injured after being shot in the face in Monroe Thursday night.

According to the city of Monroe, the location of the shooting has not yet been confirmed.

Officials received information that a person had been shot in the face and responded to the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital and reportedly walked in on his own.

The severity of his injuries is unknown but officials say he was airlifted to Charlotte Thursday night.

There's no word on arrests or possible suspects.

No further information has been released.

