Driver, 16, charged for death

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

Tonight, a 16-year old driver is charged in the death of an 88-year old man. Troopers tell us Dylan Gibbs, who turned 16 in February, hit and killed Jackson Meek, injuring his wife, Nellie Meek. She is in the hospital needing more surgeries.

According to neighbors, that stretch of road is extremely dangerous. We’re talking to a woman who survived a similar crash in the same spot.

Facebook is tonight admitting most of its users have had their personal information “scraped” by crooks who are mining phone numbers and addresses. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will face a congressional committee grilling next week.

We’ve learned all three Charlotte Dean and Deluca specialty food stores are closing. The company president tells us, because the flagship store at Phillips Place shut its doors, the other two locations will also cease business.

And, Eric Thomas and his weather team are declaring a First Alert Day for Saturday. Morning rain and much cooler temperatures are what we can expect.

It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!