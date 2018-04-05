Person killed in wreck on I-77 near NC/SC state line

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.

The wreck happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes on I-77 near Exit 1. MEDIC said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple lanes on the interstate were closed for some time due to the crash. Drivers were advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

The victim's name was not released.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

