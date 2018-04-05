One killed, 3 lanes of I-77 SB closed after crash near NC/SC state line

One person was killed in a crash that closed three lanes of Interstate 77 Thursday evening near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

The wreck happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Exit 1. Medic said one person was pronounced dead at the scene but did not give further details.

The victim's name has not been released.

Officials said three of four lanes were expected to be closed until around 8:40 p.m.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any other injuries were reported.

Drivers were advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

No further information has been made available.

