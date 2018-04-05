Woman charged with DWI in wreck that killed CMPD telecommunicator, injured officer

Since the reunion, the two families have spent their time getting to know one another and becoming one larger family.More >>
Since the reunion, the two families have spent their time getting to know one another and becoming one larger family.More >>
A South Carolina woman has been charged in a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Telecommunicator on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.More >>
A South Carolina woman has been charged in a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Telecommunicator on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.More >>
Kyah Monroe, 15, was reported missing by her family on Monday after she left her home for an unknown destination.More >>
Kyah Monroe, 15, was reported missing by her family on Monday after she left her home for an unknown destination.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at a home in the 1900 block of Canterwood Drive. Firefighters tweeted about the blaze around 4 a.m.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at a home in the 1900 block of Canterwood Drive. Firefighters tweeted about the blaze around 4 a.m.More >>
"I went up there and they told me they had just adopted him out. It was like a dagger pretty much. I just lost my dog."More >>
"I went up there and they told me they had just adopted him out. It was like a dagger pretty much. I just lost my dog."More >>