Woman charged with DWI in wreck that killed CMPD telecommunicator, injured officer

A South Carolina woman has been charged in a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Telecommunicator on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.

The wreck happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes on I-77 near Exit 1.

On Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the woman killed in the crash as Nicole Schieb. Schieb was hired in July 2012 by CMPD. She was a passenger in a vehicle that was rear-ended in the crash. She died on scene, officials said.

Schieb's brother, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Christopher Schieb, was also injured in the wreck. He is expected to be OK.

"This is a tough loss for us," CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney said.

"This is the side that you don't see. This is the human side. This is the tragic loss of a life because someone takes into their own accord to drink and then drive and then - it costs us a life," Putney said.

"Both Nicole and Officer Schieb were off duty at the time the collision occurred," police say.

Troopers said 36-year-old Trisha Ann Thompson has been charged with driving while impaired in connection with the deadly wreck.

Multiple lanes on the interstate were closed for some time due to the crash. Drivers were advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

"Please keep Nicole’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," CMPD said in a release.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the CMPD employee. The page states Nichole Schieb leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

More charges are pending, troopers say.

