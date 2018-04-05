Couple arrested for taking more than $60,000 in grave headstone scam in Monroe

A man and his wife were arrested in Monroe for taking more than $60,000 from people for grave headstones and never delivering the product.

According to the Monroe Police Department, Tunis and Georganne Selby were charged with felony conversion and obtaining property by false pretense. The couple was connected to something police are calling the "Monroe Monument incidents."

A total of 34 victims were affected with a loss of roughly $64,000.

This has been an ongoing investigation for more than a month.

Both Tunis and Georganne received $50,000 bonds.

No further information has been released.

