It promises a ‘youthful, vibrant face,’ but this product test brought tears of laughter

She's baaaaaaaack. Months after WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton went viral on Facebook for product testing the "3 Second Brow," she's back checking out a whole new beauty product.

"I figured it had been just a few minutes since I did a product testing, like with my eyebrows, so I wanted to bring you something new and exciting that I found on the internet," Hampton said during her Facebook Live. "I thought you might enjoy, but you probably want to know if it works before you order it yourself."

This time she is trying the Facial Slimmer Exercise Mouthpiece, a silicone rubber device that supposedly targets sagging facial skin and muscles.

"And it looks like this giant clown mouth," she added.

Kristen says she ordered the mouthpiece online for $4.99 and got it in the mail, but no directions came with it.

"What it’s supposed to do is if you have fat mouth, like these jowls that I have working on here, it’s supposed to slim them down," she joked. "It's just a mouth and it's made of silicone and I'm sure lots of toxic poisonous chemicals, but I'm just gonna put it right in my mouth because you know - beauty first - beauty before health."

According to directions that she found online, the mouthpiece is supposed to help the wrinkles around your eyes and help shape the overall look of your face.

It's not the first time Kristen has tried to tackle her eye and jowls in a Facebook Live. She tried Art Harding's Instant Face And Neck Lift while wearing her now-famous "3 Second Brow" in July.

The online directions say to use the mouthpiece for three minutes per day while "making mouth movements."

"Sorry, it makes you slobber," she said through a muffled mouth during her video. "I'm trying to say P-O-P. Pop in the mold and make mouth movements. One thing I have discovered already is it is very hard to make certain sounds with this."

The more she talked, the more she drooled. She even had to use napkins to wipe her mouth.

"Works on the cheeks, chin. Ugh. Look at that thing, I'd have to keep this in for several hours, not just minutes," she joked.

The product claims that it makes the movement harder to do, which works the face more "resulting in a more youthful, vibrant face."

"I want to keep using it before I rate it," Kristen said towards the end of her video.

