Three injured after pin-in crash blocks road in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Three people were injured after a pin-in crash blocked a road in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened near Sharon Road West and Brandon Forest Drive.

The three people were treated for minor injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

Officials said all lanes were blocked in both directions

There's no word on what led to this crash.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

