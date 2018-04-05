Road work to mean closures in China Grove

Pipe installations and asphalt repairs needed for the Interstate 85 Widening and Improvements project that spans Rowan and Cabarrus counties will require N.C. Department of Transportation contractors to close a section of the southbound U.S. 29 Connector as well as the westbound N.C. 152 loop to U.S. 29 this weekend near China Grove.



The southbound connector near N.C. 152 will close from midnight Friday, April 6, until 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, weather permitting.



Southbound traffic and westbound traffic may use Webb Road in opposite directions to detour around the closures.

