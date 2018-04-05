Man dead after being pinned under riding lawnmower in rollover accident

A man who officials say was killed after a riding lawnmower overturned, pinning him underneath in Union County Thursday afternoon, has been identified as 75-year-old Charles Wayne Arant of Wingate.

Fire, EMS and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, located in the 3200 block of Austin Chaney Road in eastern Union County, around 4 p.m. Deputies said Arant and another man were both riding mowers, cutting the end of the grass airstrip at Midstate Aviation.

Arant was riding a zero-turn lawnmower when it slid down a ravine about five or six feet deep and overturned.

A man riding another lawnmower found the victim pinned under the mower and called for help. Rescue crews managed to free him but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Union County Sheriff’s deputies, detectives, and crime scene personnel responded to investigate.

Investigators said all evidence indicates the death was a tragic accident.

No further information has been released.

