15-year-old girl reported missing in Charlotte

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.

Kyah Monroe, 15, was reported missing by her family on Monday after she left her home on Grandview Ridge Drive for an unknown destination. Officials say her family is concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

Monroe is described as a black female, 5'6" tall and 130 lbs. She has long, black hair and a pierced, upper-left ear.

Anyone who sees Monroe or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit their website here.

