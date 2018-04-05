15-year-old Charlotte girl found, reunited with family - | WBTV Charlotte

15-year-old Charlotte girl found, reunited with family

Monroe (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police) Monroe (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A teenager reported missing Monday has been found, police said Friday. 

Kyah Monroe, 15, was reported missing by her family after she left her home on Grandview Ridge Drive. Monroe's family was concerned for her safety and wellbeing. 

Friday, police said Monroe had been reunited with her family. 

