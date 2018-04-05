$5,000 reward being offered after bag with dead dog found floating in Catawba River

A dead dog found floating in a bag in the Catawba River has prompted an investigation.

PETA says a small brown and black Chihuahua mix was found floating down the Catawba River in a pink camouflage drawstring bag. The bag was about 100 yards away from a bridge on Yancey Road.

"A necropsy later concluded that the 3- to 5-year-old female dog had been alive when she was tossed into the river, where she drowned," PETA says. The dog was wearing a purple floral-print collar.

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says they are "very actively" searching for leads in the case, but currently do not have a person of interest.

PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. PETA hopes someone may recognize the bag or the collar.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at (828) 652-2235.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.