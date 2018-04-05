Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down portion of Rock Hill road

A wreck involving an overturned tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of a road in Rock Hill Thursday afternoon.

According to Rock Hill police, West Main Street is closed at Heckle Boulevard outbound due to the crash. Police tweeted about the crash around 11:30 a.m.

W Main is closed at Heckle outbound due to tractor trailer rollover. Traffic being diverted; avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/B5oXX7tgdg — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) April 5, 2018

Officers say traffic is being diverted and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

There's no word on when the road will reopen.

