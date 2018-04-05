28-year-old missing York County woman found

A 28-year-old woman reported missing in York County Thursday has been found.

Deputies say Ursula Loreal Hall was reported missing after she was last seen at her home in Rock Hill on Sunday.

The York County Sheriff's Office tweeted about the missing woman around 11 a.m.

Just before 4 p.m., deputies said Hall had been found but did not give further details.

No information about Hall's discovery have been released..

