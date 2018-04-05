Officials: ACC Championship finds 'home' in Charlotte, will remain through 2030

The Dr. Pepper ACC Championship will remain in Charlotte through the 2030 season, officials announced on Thursday.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, officials announced that the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Charlotte Sports Foundation reached a 10-year agreement to keep the ACC Football Championship Game in the Queen City.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford said the championship game will continue to be played at the Bank of America Stadium. Swofford released this statement on the ACC website:

“Charlotte has been a tremendous home for the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game and we’re pleased to announce the Queen City as our championship destination through 2030. With the outstanding efforts by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Carolina Panthers and city of Charlotte, our game has grown into one of the premier sporting events in the country. We look forward every year to this annual celebration of ACC Football.”

Officials said the seven previous ACC Football Championship Games that were held in Charlotte averaged more than 70,000 per game.

"The great thing about Charlotte is eight of our schools are within 300 miles, ACC officials said during Thursday's press conference. "Restaurants around stadium. Flights are readily available to fly in from every one of our schools. It's a long list of positives"

Johnny Harris, who is the chairman of the board of directors of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, the ACC Championship has "truly found a home in Charlotte.”

Harris released this statement:

“We are very excited that the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game will call Charlotte home through the end of the next decade. The ACC, Charlotte and the Charlotte Sports Foundation have proven to have a wonderful partnership. The Charlotte Sports Foundation’s mission is to attract major sporting events that enhance the quality of life in Charlotte. Hosting the prestigious Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game each year is a cornerstone of our foundation. We are thrilled the community has proven to embrace the game and events surrounding it.

