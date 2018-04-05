3 new flu deaths reported in North Carolina, totaling to 348 for season

Three new flu deaths were reported in North Carolina last week, bringing the total for the season to 348.

The flu season started October 1. North Carolina health officials say the new flu deaths were reported between March 25 and March 31. The state saw the biggest spike this season in February.

The flu restrictions that were in effect for Charlotte-area in-patient hospitals were lifted several weeks ago, as flu cases seem to be decreasing.

In early 2018, Charlotte-area hospitals restricted access for visitors under 12 due to the growing number of flu cases.

The flu season usually runs through May.

DHEC says the flu shot is the best protection against the flu. The agency is waiving administrative for the flu shot at its public health clinics.

