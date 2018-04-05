Pair accused of growing marijuana inside Rowan County apartment - | WBTV Charlotte

Pair accused of growing marijuana inside Rowan County apartment

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A man and a woman are accused of growing marijuana inside a Rowan County apartment. 

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Cori Brooks Mayhew and 28-year-old Zachary Lance were charged with possessing drug paraphernalia and manufacturing a controlled substance. 

Deputies and Spencer Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday and reportedly found 7 marijuana plants growing inside the pair's apartment. High intensity lights and a cooling system had been installed in the apartment "to cultivate the marijuana plants," deputies say. 

Lance received a $5,000 secured bond and Mayhew received a $50,000 secured bond due to unrelated charges she is awaiting trail for, deputies say. 

In February, 2016, Mayhew was charged with shooting her boyfriend in the face during what deputies said was a "domestic situation."

Mayhew, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.   The victim did survive the shooting.

