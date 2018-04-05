Two charged in baseball bat melee sparked by Facebook post

Two Salisbury men were charged after they allegedly beat two other men with baseball bats.

The incident happened on Wednesday in the 1400 block of N. Main Street, according to police. A neighbor originally called 911 to report a disturbance at a residence.

When police arrived, a man at the house said that the fight was "over and done," but then a short time later police were informed that a man had been brought to the hospital and that he said he had been struck with a baseball bat.

The report indicates that there was some type of argument that may have involved a Facebook post made by the mother of one of the suspects in the case. Jonathan Charles Fitzpatrick, 21, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police determined that Fitzpatrick hit a man named Robert Jones with a baseball bat. Jones was hit twice in the back of the head.

Police also charged Melvin Bookhart, 32, for striking Michael Floyd in the knee with a bat.

Bookhart was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Bookhart and Fitzpatrick were jailed, each under a bond of $1500.

The report did not indicate the nature of the Facebook post that may have led to the argument.

