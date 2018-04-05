Two more face charges in deadly robbery of Rowan County grandmot - | WBTV Charlotte

Two more face charges in deadly robbery of Rowan County grandmother

Helms and Harrington (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office) Helms and Harrington (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Two more men are facing charges in the deadly robbery of a 62-year-old grandmother in Rowan County last week. 

Melanie Clark was found dead in her home on Dulin Avenue last Monday night by her family after she didn't show up for church Sunday. She died from gunshot wounds, police say.

Clark's grandson, 25-year-old Joshua Dimitri Clark, was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in her death. 

Creaig Helms Jr and Cory Wayne Harrington were recently identified as suspects in the case. Deputies say Melanie Clark's credit card was stolen during the robbery and used after her death at an ATM.

Helms and Harrington, who deputies say knew Joshua Clark, were reportedly caught on ATM security video but tried to hide their faces. 

Helms and Harrington each face a charge of felony identity theft. 

Helms was arrested on Wednesday and placed in the Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond. Harrington has yet to be arrested as deputies continue the search for him.

According to warrants, Josh Clark robbed his grandmother of a Wells Fargo credit card. He was armed with a 9mm handgun at the time.  

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

