Man accused of killing college counselor, burning her apartment - | WBTV Charlotte

Man accused of killing college counselor, burning her apartment to appear in court Thursday

Matthew Benner (Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office) Matthew Benner (Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
Amanda Strous, 27 (Photo provided to WBTV) Amanda Strous, 27 (Photo provided to WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The man accused of killing a college counselor, whose body was found inside her burning apartment, is expected to appear in court Thursday. 

Matthew Benner is accused of killing 27-year-old Amanda Strous in June 2016. Strous was a student counselor at Central Piedmont Community College and had been employed at CPCC for nearly six months.

Benner was found sleeping in his truck outside of a motel in Nevada several days after her death, officials said. He was charged with murder and first-degree arson.

PREVIOUS: Man accused of killing college counselor expected back in CLT

Authorities who arrested Benner say he confessed to the crime, but when he faced a judge he entered a "not guilty" plea.

RELATED: Man accused of killing college counselor, burning apartment pleads 'not guilty'

Benner lived in the same apartment complex as Strous along Toscana Way in Charlotte's Steele Creek area. Firefighters pulled Strous from her burning apartment on June 18. She was then taken to Carolinas Medical Center- Steele Creek, but died from her injuries.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Man arrested in Nevada after college counselor pulled from burning Charlotte apartment

Strous was engaged to be married just weeks before she died. Friends described her as “a light” and as someone who always stayed positive.

Benner recently worked as a contractor at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and has his pilot’s license, according the FAA. He also lived in Las Vegas recently, according to information on social media posts bearing his name.

