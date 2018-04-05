Man accused of killing college counselor, burning her apartment pleads guilty

Kyah Monroe, 15, was reported missing by her family on Monday after she left her home for an unknown destination.More >>
Kyah Monroe, 15, was reported missing by her family on Monday after she left her home for an unknown destination.More >>
Deputies say Ursula Loreal Hall was last seen at her home on Red River Road in Rock Hill on Sunday.More >>
Deputies say Ursula Loreal Hall was last seen at her home on Red River Road in Rock Hill on Sunday.More >>
According to Gastonia police, a man and woman were both found dead inside a home on Mary Avenue around 4:16 p.m. A double-homicide investigation is underway.More >>
According to Gastonia police, a man and woman were both found dead inside a home on Mary Avenue around 4:16 p.m. A double-homicide investigation is underway.More >>
It's an outlandish idea for Charlotte, but is actually being tried elsewhere.More >>
It's an outlandish idea for Charlotte, but is actually being tried elsewhere.More >>
According to the report, those funds could have been used for other Hurricane Matthew disaster assistance purposes. The overpayments, $28,919 of which is federal money, are being questioned.More >>
According to the report, those funds could have been used for other Hurricane Matthew disaster assistance purposes. The overpayments, $28,919 of which is federal money, are being questioned.More >>