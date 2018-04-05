Car crashes into power pole, closes part of road in west Charlotte

A road in west Charlotte was closed for a time Thursday morning after a car crashed into a power pole.

The wreck happened just before 7 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Old Dowd Road. One lane of Wilkinson Boulevard was closed.

Medic says one person went to Novant with minor injuries.

There's no word on what caused the wreck.

