Car crashes into power pole, closes part of road in west Charlot - | WBTV Charlotte

Car crashes into power pole, closes part of road in west Charlotte

(Micah Smith | WBTV) (Micah Smith | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A road in west Charlotte was closed for a time Thursday morning after a car crashed into a power pole. 

The wreck happened just before 7 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Old Dowd Road. One lane of Wilkinson Boulevard was closed.

Medic says one person went to Novant with minor injuries. 

There's no word on what caused the wreck. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Pair accused of growing marijuana inside Rowan County apartment

    Pair accused of growing marijuana inside Rowan County apartment

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:28:10 GMT
    Credit: Rowan County Sheriff's OfficeCredit: Rowan County Sheriff's Office

    According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Cori Brooks Mayhew and 28-year-old Zachary Lance were charged with possessing drug paraphernalia and manufacturing a controlled substance. 

    More >>

    According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Cori Brooks Mayhew and 28-year-old Zachary Lance were charged with possessing drug paraphernalia and manufacturing a controlled substance. 

    More >>

  • 911 call details scene of Gaston County double homicide

    911 call details scene of Gaston County double homicide

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:17:21 GMT

    According to Gastonia police, a man and woman were both found dead inside a home on Mary Avenue around 4:16 p.m. A double-homicide investigation is underway. 

    More >>

    According to Gastonia police, a man and woman were both found dead inside a home on Mary Avenue around 4:16 p.m. A double-homicide investigation is underway. 

    More >>

  • Here's how you can delete everything Facebook knows about you

    Here's how you can delete everything Facebook knows about you

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:30:43 GMT
    With the information leak at Facebook, many people are wondering how to delete everything Facebook knows about you. (Source: Pixabay)With the information leak at Facebook, many people are wondering how to delete everything Facebook knows about you. (Source: Pixabay)
    With the information leak at Facebook, many people are wondering how to delete everything Facebook knows about you. (Source: Pixabay)With the information leak at Facebook, many people are wondering how to delete everything Facebook knows about you. (Source: Pixabay)

    As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.

    More >>

    As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly