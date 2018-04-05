Fire heavily damages Rock Hill church

A portion of a road in Rock Hill will be closed all day on Thursday after crews battled a fire at a church.

According to city officials, West Main Street between Constitution Boulevard and Lancaster Street was shut down after a fire erupted at the Gospel Light Baptist Church.

W. Main between Constitution and Lancaster will be closed for the rest of the day due to this morning's fire. — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) April 5, 2018

The fire caused heavy damage to the sanctuary. No one was hurt in the fire.

Viewer S. Yount sent video of a plume of smoke coming from the area. He says he noticed the smoke when he was dropping his wife off at work.

It is unclear what caused the blaze.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms are investigating the fire.

