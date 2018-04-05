BLOG: First Alert Day issued for Saturday ahead of rain, chilly temperatures

After an absolutely beautiful Easter weekend last weekend, we've got our eye on this weekend's forecast. It unfortunately looks like Saturday will feature yet more rain and chilly temperatures which seems to have been the weekend story for the last several weeks.

A front and area of low pressure will be moving through the Carolinas, overspreading rain for much of the first half of Saturday. This has resulted in a First Alert Day to be issued for Saturday.

While it will be cool, the good news for those in the mountains - who may be sick of winter weather - is that this looks like it will be just rain for all parts of the viewing area, mountains included. While the rain could end as a very light wintry mix across the highest elevations, no accumulation is expected.

Right now, it looks like the rain will move in during the morning hours, lasting through the first part of Saturday afternoon. We may start to see things improving by mid-afternoon, so a few dry hours of the day will still be likely towards evening but it will still be cloudy and chilly with temperatures only in the 50s.

Rainfall amounts will likely be around a half inch or so, some spots a bit more, some perhaps a little less.

While it's not ideal to have rain over the weekend, many allergy sufferers may find relief following the rain for Sunday. At the very least our cars will get a little rinse from the pollen!

Plus, you'll still be able to salvage the second half of the weekend, as sun returns for Sunday - although it will still be a little cool.

