Report: Family displaced after northeast Charlotte home set on fire

A fire that displaced a family in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning has been ruled as an arson.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at a home in the 1900 block of Canterwood Drive. Firefighters tweeted about the blaze around 4 a.m.

Structure Fire; 1929 Canterwood Dr; heavy fire showing from a residential structure; Station 22’s area — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 5, 2018

Crews said they could see heavy flames coming from the home. It took 27 firefighters to be able to control the blaze within 17 minutes, crews said.

Officials said three people were inside the home when the fire started. The family was displaced, officials said.

According to a police report, several people reportedly set the home on fire while a 62-year-old man was inside. The fire caused $10,000 in damages, the police report states.

The Red Cross is helping the family find somewhere to stay.

