Family displaced after fire damages northeast Charlotte home

No one was hurt when a fire erupted at a home in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at a home in the 1900 block of Canterwood Drive. Firefighters tweeted about the blaze around 4 a.m.

Structure Fire; 1929 Canterwood Dr; heavy fire showing from a residential structure; Station 22’s area — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 5, 2018

Crews said they could see heavy flames coming from the home. It took 27 firefighters to be able to control the blaze within 17 minutes, crews said.

Officials said three people were inside the home when the fire started. The family was displaced, officials said. The Red Cross is helping the family find somewhere to stay.

It is unclear what may have caused the fire.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.