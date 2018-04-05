Officer Involved Shooting Video

It’s Thursday, 5 April 2018…good morning to you from the WBTV News morning team. John Carter reporting to you this morning. We invite you to join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM for the area’s best, most accurate, factual and compelling morning newscast.

An investigation is underway this morning after two people were found dead inside a home in Gastonia. It’s being investigated as a double-homicide.

Micah Smith is LIVE this morning…with startling body-cam video from an officer-involved shooting from last year that’s just been released.

Our Caroline Hicks will be LIVE this morning…with new details on three teenagers charged in connection to a deadly robbery in east Charlotte.

We have more information on a deadly head-on crash in Gaston County.

A paintball shootout between two cars led to a police chase in south Charlotte. Four people have been arrested.

A woman in Mecklenburg County says she feels abandoned by the county. A drain running through her yard is causing sinkholes and she’s worried they could spread to the street.

A special election will be held July 3 in Lancaster following the death of Mayor John Howard.

