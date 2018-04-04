911 call details scene of Gaston County double homicide

A woman who was found dead inside a home in Gaston County Wednesday afternoon has been identified by police as 68-year-old Brenda Campbell Henson.

According to Gastonia police, Henson and a man were both found dead inside a home on Mary Avenue around 4:16 p.m.

A woman, who identified herself as Henson's daughter, called 911, saying she found her mom inside.

"I think my mom and somebody else is dead in the living room," the woman said.

The woman said she was there to pick her mom up for her doctor's appointment and the front door was unlocked, so she went in.

"There's somebody laying in the floor and my mom is cold and I think, I think she's dead - I think they both are," the woman said.

She said her mom was on the couch.

"I can't go in - I'm sitting out here with the kids." The woman said she went in to see if her mom was awake but she had to go back outside to the children. "The guy is on the floor and he has blood on his back. My mom has blood on her neck," the woman said.

The woman told dispatch she didn't know who the man was.

A double-homicide investigation is underway and no further details have been released.

