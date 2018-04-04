Police conducting double homicide investigation after two found - | WBTV Charlotte

Police conducting double homicide investigation after two found dead inside of Gaston Co. home

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in Gaston County Wednesday afternoon.

Officials were called to a home in the 2500 block of Mary Avenue at 4:16 p.m. Upon arrival, officials say they found a male and a female dead inside the home.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No further information has been released as of Wednesday night.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly