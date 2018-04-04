Police conducting double homicide investigation after two found dead inside of Gaston Co. home

Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in Gaston County Wednesday afternoon.

Officials were called to a home in the 2500 block of Mary Avenue at 4:16 p.m. Upon arrival, officials say they found a male and a female dead inside the home.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No further information has been released as of Wednesday night.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.