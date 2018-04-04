One killed, two injured after head-on car crash in Gaston County

One person was killed and two others were hurt after a two-vehicle head-on collision in Gaston County Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the incident happened on Patrick Road near Union Road around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said a white Ford Focus hatchback crossed the center line colliding with a gold Toyota Camry.

A young man was driving the Focus and an elderly couple were in the other car. Troopers said the driver of the Focus was at-fault and speed was a factor in the crash.

All three people involved were initially transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with injuries. Officials said the elderly man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the elderly woman was transported to CMC-Main in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries.

The man who was driving the Focus had minor injuries and was released from the hospital Wednesday night.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, while Gaston County Police and Union Road Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Patrick Road was shut down and traffic was being diverted after the crash.

Troopers said they will be consulting with the district attorney as to whether or not charges are warranted in the crash. The collision is still under investigation.

No names have been released.

