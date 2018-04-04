Man arrested after allegedly stealing motorcycle, fleeing police in Burke County.

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a motorcycle and leading a police chase in Burke County Tuesday.

The Valdese Police Department reported the theft of a stolen motorcycle in Valdese Tuesday. The motorcycle was described as white with green rims.

The suspect, 30-year-old Kyle Edward Poteat, was spotted on the motorcycle after the theft, but ran from officers and was not apprehended.

A Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted Poteat at the intersection of South Sterling Street and Enola Road around 5:30 p.m.

Officials gave chase with blue lights and siren as Poteat rode on Enola Road weaving in and out of cars reaching speeds of 85 miles per hour.

Poteat turned right onto I-40 where he continued weaving in and out of traffic, including the emergency lane, reaching speeds of 110 mph.

The chase led into McDowell County where the Poteat got off on Exit 86 onto Highway 226 then onto several more roads before he suddenly stopped, jumped off the motorcycle and laid down on his back.

He was taken into custody by Burke County deputies without incident.

He was also found to be in possession of a marijuana grinder, a needle and a set of digital scales.

Poteat was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest, failure to heed light or siren, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a safety helmet and speeding in excess of 110 mph in a 65 mph zone.

He was given a $27,500 secured bond and detained at Burke/Catawba District Confinement Facility.

