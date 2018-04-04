Muschamp: We want to win the east and the state

Football coach Will Muschamp talks to Ashley Stroehlein ahead of the UNC vs USC baseball game in Charlotte Tuesday.

South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp was in Charlotte Tuesday to throw out the first pitch for the North Carolina vs South Carolina baseball game at BB&T Ballpark.

"The last time I did this, I didn't make it to the home plate so hopefully I can get it across the home plate this time," Muschamp said.

Last season South Carolina finished second in the SEC East.

Looking ahead to the 2018 season and their goals as a program Coach Muschamp has one thing he constantly wants to remind his team of, "We've made a lot of progress as a program, but we still haven't accomplished anything and that's what I tell our players all the time to continue and instill the work ethic that we need to have," Muschamp explained.

South Carolina held their spring game over the weekend, and Coach Will Muschamp shared that he feels the Gamecocks got better as a football team, but most importantly they came away with no injuries.

Muschamp also lead the Gamecocks to their first winning season since 2013.

"We want to win the east and win the state," Muschamp said of his coaching goals for the program moving forward.

