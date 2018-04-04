Franklin Barnes hired as new Rowan County Director of Transportation

Franklin Barnes has been selected as the newly appointed Director of Transportation for Rowan County and will begin his position on April 9, according to a press release from Rowan County Manager Aaron Church.

Franklin comes to Rowan County with over 13 years of transportation experience.

In his previous position, leading all operations and training initiatives at Cabarrus County Transportation Services, Franklin was responsible for overseeing call center operations, driver responsibilities, and vehicle preservation.

Prior to his position at Cabarrus County, Franklin spent 10 years in an Operations leadership role at Greyhound Lines, Inc. During his tenure, he worked closely with his team to ensure drivers received adequate training in an effort to uphold customer satisfaction and safety.

Franklin understands the critical value of customer safety, developing high-performing teams, and fiscal responsibility. He brings an impressive background and years of experience in both the public and private transportation industry.

Franklin stated, “It’s been incredible to watch transportation grow over the years in this area and Rowan County has played an important part of that growth. I am excited to join the team to continue all of the great work that has been done already.”

Franklin was raised in Winston-Salem, and has spent the past 12 years living in Charlotte, NC. He enjoys spending quality time with his two beautiful daughters ages 7 and 10, and their active dog, a miniature pinscher named Tre.

