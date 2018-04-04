Police search for woman missing from Cornelius

(Provided by the Cornelius Police Department)

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman missing from Cornelius Wednesday.

According to the Cornelius Police Department, 24-year-old Jamie Lee Mouse was last seen in Cornelius on Thursday March 28.

She was seen driving a Gold 2003 Honda Accord (NC Plate ZRS-4452).

She stands 5'3" tall and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Mouse may be in the Beatties Ford Road area of Charlotte.

Anyone with information on Mouse is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

