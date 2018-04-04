Man arrested after barricading himself inside house in Rock Hill

A man was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a house in Rock Hill Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the incident ended peacefully with 26-year-old Tevin Anderson being located inside a house in the 500 Block of East Black Street.

He ran from a car that was pulled over in a routine vehicle stop and officers saw a gun in his hand while he ran.

Anderson ran into the house on East Black Street and barricaded himself inside while the family fled.

After several hours of trying to negotiate, SWAT officers made silent entry in an attempt to locate him and he was peacefully arrested

Officers found the gun, a large amount of narcotics and money where he was hiding.

He apparently swallowed some foreign substance prior to his arrest and was taken to the hospital by EMS to be checked.

There were active warrants on Anderson for two counts of hit and run, driving under suspension and driving without insurance.

Anderson will be brought to Rock Hill City Jail after his release from the hospital.

No further information has been released.

