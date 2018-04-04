Man arrested after armed robbery in west Charlotte

A man was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in a west Charlotte armed robbery in March.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Rashawn Coleman, 20, was charged for his alleged involvement in this armed robbery.

On March 29, officers responded to an armed robbery from the Metro PCS store located in the 3100 block of Freedom Drive.

Upon arrival, officers were told that suspect entered the business with a weapon.

The man reportedly stole items from the business then fled the scene.

During the investigation, detectives identified Coleman as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Coleman was in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on an unrelated charged and served the warrant for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

At the time of the Metro PCS robbery, Coleman was on probation and was wearing a monitor related to the Jan. 2017 robbery of the Metro PCS located in the 4700 block of Central Avenue and the Jan. 2017, robbery of the Metro PCS Store, located in the 4300 block of The Plaza.

Anyone with additional information about these cases or the suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

