Paintball shootout leads to police chase, four arrests in south Charlotte

Four people were arrested after a paintball shootout led to a police chase in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incident began when a witness reported two vehicles shooting at each other near the intersection of Nations Ford Rd and Arrowood Rd.

Officers located one of the vehicles and followed it until the driver stopped.

Officials say six people were involved in the situation.

Four people were arrested and two others who complied when officers stopped them received tickets.

A total of six paintball guns were seized. and both vehicles involved were riddled with paint.

No further information was released.

