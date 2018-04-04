Skimmer found at ATM in Hickory

Officials are looking for the person responsible for putting a skimmer on an ATM machine in Hickory Tuesday.

The Hickory Police Department responded to a report of an ATM skimmer located at 355 Highway 70 Southwest in Hickory.

During this incident, a skimmer had been placed inside the card slot of the ATM.

The skimmer came out of the ATM with a customer’s card during use.

Bank officials were notified and any customers whose information may have been compromised will be contacted by their financial institution.

When using an ATM or any other device that reads financial card information citizens are encouraged to gently pull on the card reader to ensure that it is securely affixed to the machine; it should not be loose or detach from the machine.

Additionally, a cellphone’s bluetooth technology can be used to detect internal skimmers.

citizens are advised to simply turn on the bluetooth setting of the phone and if any devices are detected nearby with a long string of letters and/or numbers, this may be an indication that a skimmer is active.

If any items come out of the ATM or if anything about the machine appears suspicious, citizens should contact the bank that operates the ATM machine and inform them prior to notifying law enforcement.

If the bank confirms that there is a possible skimmer on the machine, citizens should inform local law enforcement agency so that the device can be removed and analyzed appropriately.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-261-2626.

