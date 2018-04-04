Bill Murray checks out new stadium, orders burger, Cheerwine from Fayetteville bar

Bill Murray orders a burger in Fayetteville (Photo courtesy of Third Base Restaurant and Bar via CBS North Carolina)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Add Fayetteville to the list of unexpected Bill Murray sightings.

The comedy legend stopped by Third Base Restaurant and Bar to get a look at the new baseball stadium under construction and order some food.

Murray stopped in Fayetteville on his way to Philadelphia.

He and a friend ordered onion rings, fries, a hamburger with bacon and fried egg, and of course, Cheerwine.

The comedian spent a little under two hours at the restaurant and left a $100 tip, the restaurant said.