Police video details shooting of man holding pregnant woman hostage

Body camera footage from a September shooting involving officers and a man reportedly holding a pregnant woman hostage was released Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Johnathan Autry forced his way into a home on Holly Street on Sept. 25 and was holding a pregnant woman at gunpoint.

CMPD said they arrived at the home and Autry came out of the home with the woman he was holding hostage.

Police ordered Autry to drop his gun and let the woman go. According to CMPD, the woman was able to separate herself from the gunman while officers ordered him to drop the gun. Three officers reportedly perceived an imminent deadly threat and fired, striking the suspect multiple times.

*Warning: Due to the graphic nature of the videos, discretion is strongly advised*

Click here to view body cam video from officer Shon Sheffield.

Click here to view body cam video from officer Joseph Bauer.

Click here to view body cam video from officer James Tindall.

A superior court judge granted permission for the footage to be released.

You can here officers demanding Autry to drop the gun and warning that the situation is "not going to end well."

"Do not do it. Get out of the way, get out of the way," officers are heard yelling before shots are fired.

"I'm dying," Autry is heard saying. "Listen, we're not going to let you die," an officer later says.

Officers then appear to remove Autry's clothing.

Autry was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition. The woman was not hurt in the incident but was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

Although the victim and suspect didn't know each other, investigators do not believe this family was targeted at random. The gunman reportedly called the victim's husband by name when asking for money. Her husband was not home when the break-in happened.

Per standard procedure, the officers were placed on administrative leave.

Witnesses reportedly saw a second man run from the home when police arrived. He's described as being a heavyset black man wearing dark clothing.

Autry faced charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also had three outstanding warrants from another county for driving with a revoked license, resisting a public officer, and speeding.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.