Warrant: Man used fake name on app, robbed person during meetup

A man reportedly robbed another man of a laptop after agreeing to meet up on the LetGo app in December 2017.

According to a search warrant, the alleged victim agreed to meet the suspect, identified as Josh Davis, in reference to a laptop he was selling. The pair were communicating through the Letgo app, which allows people to buy, sell or trade items.

The warrant states that the pair allegedly agreed to meet up in the 3300 block of Freedom Drive on Dec. 4.

The victim told police that he arrived at the location first. When Davis pulled up, he reportedly never put his vehicle in park, the victim told officials. The victim claims he then allowed Davis to hold the laptop. That's when Davis reportedly began to drive away, the warrant states.

The victim told officers he let go of the laptop and then grabbed the window frame of the vehicle. The victim was then dragged approximately 15 feet, according to the warrant. The warrant states that the victim's middle finger was run over during the incident and he injured his elbow.

According to the warrant, officers then accessed Davis' account and learned there was another name on the account, Omarry Contreras.

The warrant states that Contreras, 23, had previously been involved in similar incidents. Police said there were two similar incidents that occurred on Freedom Drive days before Contreras reportedly met with the victim.

The warrant states that Contreras matched the description of the man who was involved in the previous incidents.

A short time later, the victim found Contreras' mugshot and said he recognized him as the same man from the robbery, according to the warrant.

Officers issued a search warrant to obtain any records from the Letgo app that were associated with the usernames "Josh Davis" and "Omarry Contreras."

Contreras was arrested on Dec. 10 and charged with common law robbery and drug possession.

On Tuesday, a Salisbury woman was robbed of a cellphone by a man that had contacted her on the Letgo app.

