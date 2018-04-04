Lincoln County teen found safe in Shelby - | WBTV Charlotte

Lincoln County teen found safe in Shelby

Helms (Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office) Helms (Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A missing 17-year-old Lincoln County girl was found safe Wednesday. 

Before being found, Amy Jo Helms was reported last seen leaving her home on Noles Circle around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies said Helms was found in Shelby.

She is safe and has since returned home.

