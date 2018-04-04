50th anniversary: Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy lives on in Charlotte

An uptown statue, a center city street, and a north Charlotte grade school all validate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., whose life we honor on this day.

Fifty years ago King was assassinated outside the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, TN. We remember and honor King, whose legacy lives on.

Before hitting the global stage, King first spent time on North Carolina's historically black colleges - including Greensboro's Bennett College in 1958, and Charlotte's Johnson C. Smith University five years.

One particular trip to the Queen City offered insight into a moment that would define King's importance in American history. King visited in 1960 to what was then called The Park Center.

Kelly Alexander Jr. was among the 2,700 people who went to see King. "When you get somebody in town like Dr.King, the place is packed and jammed."

It was an opportunity for the people who were the future to actually see one of the generals of the movement in person up close and personal.

The visit came weeks after Charlotte integrated its restaurants following months of tense lunch counter sit-ins.

Activist Charles Jones who led the local student effort rubbed elbows with him at the Park Center and would be arrested with King months later in Albany, Georgia.

The word dream electrified the March on Washington, but an early version and vision of that speech were unleashed here in Charlotte.

Historian Tom Hanchett marvels at the fact King used the term dream in his text 14 times during his well-publicized visit to Charlotte. "He gave one of the first speeches in which you use the dream metaphor."

The words were delivered in our city three years before such a profound gathering caused America to look itself.

