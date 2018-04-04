Police: Masked man robs employee, guest at Rock Hill hotel at gunpoint

A man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a hotel in Rock Hill Wednesday morning.

According to Rock Hill police, the incident happened at the Courtyard Marriott on River Run Court. Police say employees were checking in a guest when a man reportedly came in to rob the hotel. That's when the robber allegedly pointed a gun at one of the employees and demanded cash, officers say.

Police say the robber then demanded that a second register be opened.

When employees could not open the second register, the man reportedly pointed the gun at a guest and demanded his iPhone before running from the hotel, officers said.

A police K-9 unit were able to locate the stolen iPhone which had been damaged from being thrown out a window, officers said.

Police say the robber was between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1. The man was wearing a blue hoodie, jean shorts, a black mask and gloves during the robbery.

No images of the suspected robber were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.