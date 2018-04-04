Bicyclist injured after colliding with a car in Rock Hill

A bicyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a car in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, involving a 2003 Honda and a bike, happened on West Main Street at Audubon Drive. Police say the Honda and bike were both traveling in the right-hand lane.

Officers say the two collided and the bicyclist was partially ejected. The Rock Hill Fire Department and Piedmont Medical Center Emergency Medical Services responded to treat him for serious injuries. He was taken to Atrium Health in Charlotte. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Honda was not injured. However, during the investigation officers learned he did not have motor vehicle insurance. He was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to register a motor vehicle and following too closely.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation by the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit.

